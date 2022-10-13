Mupedzanhamo to reopen after facelift

Municipal Reporter

In a move aimed at bringing sanity to the city’s markets, pension funds and some organisations in the private sector have expressed willingness to partner with the Government in the construction and upgrading of Mupedzanhamo, Glenview 8, Coca-Cola Corner and Shawasha ground.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said the traders deserve decent accommodation.

“A recent assessment of Mupedzanhamo Market showed that there is a need to renovate and refurbish the facilities before reoccupation.

“There is a need to clean the market by removing heaps of rubbish. There is also a need to construct additional toilets to match the 1500 traders,” she said.

Dr Nyoni said the whole Mupedzanhamo complex has only one tap connected to the council water source and hence there is a need to put up more water sources to match the number of traders in the market.

She said her ministry has noted with concern the challenges being experienced by SMEs in Harare Metropolitan Province with regard to access to appropriate, affordable and modern workspaces.

The minister said the challenges manifested themselves in the recent disturbances, particularly the case of Glenview Furniture Complex where fire incidences have occurred twice over the last two months and destroyed up to 90 percent of the traders’ wares and equipment.

She said another case in point is the continued closure of the Mupedzanhamo market and recent cases of violence are being reported at that market place which sadly resulted in the loss of innocent life.