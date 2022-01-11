Mupedzanhamo to re-open

Vongai Chinjeke Herald Reporter

Mupedzanhamo flea market is set to reopen soon while other vendors trading around the area will now be housed at Chishawasha grounds as part of the moves to bring sanity to Harare.

Addressing the media today at his offices, on implementation of the smart cities concept in Harare Metropolitan Province, the recent Mbare demolitions and Siyaso, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for the province Oliver Chidawu said Government was committed to seeing order prevail.

“May I hasten to say that we are mindful of the need to provide alternate workspaces for people who are affected by the removal of illegal structures. Furthermore, we are going to open Mupedzanhamo for informal traders market shortly,” he said.