Mupedzanhamo murder: 3 arrested

Municipal Reporter

Police have arrested three people suspected to be behind the murder of a Zanu PF cadre during bloody clashes at Mupedzanhamo triggered by alleged opposition CCC space barons.

The three are Robert Machira (22), Tinotenda Hwechekweche (23) and Branwell Marime (38).

Police said the arrest is in connection with a murder case which in they severely assaulted Onsimo Mavhingire (34) with sticks and wooden poles at Magaba, Mbare on October 7, 2022 at around 2pm.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack, on October 8, 2022 while admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital,” reads a post on the Police’s Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Police said it arrested 13 people yesterday in connection with violent clashes which occurred at the Mupedzanhamo flea market.