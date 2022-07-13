Mupachikwa begins UK adventure

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa is set to begin a new adventure in the United Kingdom after she joined her teammates at Spencer Cricket Club this week.

Mupachikwa left for England on Monday evening. The club expressed delight with the arrival of the 25-year-old wicketkeeper/batter.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Modester – everyone is so excited to meet her and we wish her every success during our time with us,” said Spencer Cricket Club on Twitter.

Mupachikwa becomes the second Zimbabwean women cricketer to secure opportunities in the European country, after national team vice-captain Josephine Nkomo, recently.

Nkomo left for South North Cricket Club in England last month.

Both Mupachikwa and Nkomo are expected to play a part when Zimbabwe take part in the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, likely to be held in United Arab Emirates this September.

Mupachikwa, who made her national team debut at the age of 14 years, is one of the experienced players in the current Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team.

She also featured when Zimbabwe made their ODI debut last year against Ireland and has eight WODI caps under the belt to date.

Mupachikwa has played 28 WT20I for Zimbabwe and scored 621 runs at an average of 29.57.