Municipal police officer arrested for extortion 

Crime Reporter

A Harare Municipal police officer is expected to appear in court today after she was arrested on allegations of extorting US$60 from a local business.

Priscah Mutereko, (44) of Pension Farm in Glen View was arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

In a statement, ZACC confirmed the arrest.; “On the 3rd of April 2023, the accused person was the leader of a team that was carrying out Licence Inspection duties.

At around midday, they issued a ticket to Paguta Trading (Pvt) Ltd for failure to produce a valid council business licence with a fine of US$290 which was supposed to be paid within seven working days.

“On May 15, 2023, the accused person went back to the complainant’s premises where she locked the premises for failure by the complainant to pay the required fine of US$290,” reads the statement.

ZACC said Mutereko after locking the premises advised the complainant through his assistant to contact her if he needed assistance in getting the premises opened.

The complainant then called Mutereko on the evening of the same date and was informed that she could facilitate only the cancellation of the ticket for US$20.

The following morning the complainant handed his assistant US$20 to give to Mutereko.

“When the assistant contacted her advising that he had been given US$20 she advised that the amount was too little considering that the ticket issued was for US$290 and she told the assistant to advise the complainant that she needed US$60 to facilitate the reopening of the premises.

“The complainant then contacted the accused person who advised him that without US$60 she would not open the complainant’s premises.

The complainant then made a report to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and a trap authority was applied for and granted leading to the accused’s arrest on May 17, 2023 after receiving US$60 trap money in US$20 denominations,” ZACC said.

Mutereko is expected to appear in court today facing allegations of extortion.