Munetsi wins UNFP Citizen Player Trophy at French football awards

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marshall Munetsi was last night honoured at the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Awards where he was awarded the UNFP Citizen Player Trophy in recognition of his philanthropic work back home.

The midfielder as presented with the honour by France World Cup winner, Christian Karembeu.

Munetsi, through his Foundation, has made a huge difference in the communities that raised him through charity work that targets underprivileged children.

The Stade de Reims player recently revealed that he donates around 10 percent of his earnings to the development of his foundation in Zimbabwe.

The Marshall Munetsi Foundation has paid school fees for over 60 underprivileged children at Mabvuku and Donnybrook primary schools.

He also pledged to supplement their stationery and further donated food hampers to residents of Mabvuku, Caledonia, Chizhanje and Tafara area, where he hails from.

The foundation also donated kits and eight soccer balls at Kadyamadare Primary School in his rural home in Chikwaka, among many other philanthropic projects.

Munetsi’s Foundation was boosted by an unprecedented clause in his recent contract extension in which Stade de Reims pledged to donate 100 euros to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation for each kilometre covered by the midfielder.

The project has also received the endorsement of FIFA, through their president Gianni Infantino, who sent a personal note of encouragement to the midfielder about two weeks ago.

The UNFP awards are handed out every year by the National Union of Professional Football Players in France. The awards recognise the best player, goalkeeper, manager and young talent in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

Full UNFP Ligue 1 awards:

Best Ligue 1 Uber Eats player: Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Brice Samba (Lens)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Best Hope: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Best coach of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Franck Haise (Lens)

Best Ligue 1 Uber Eats referees: François Letexier (central referee) and Hicham Zakrani (assistant referee)

Uber Eats Ligue 1 team: Samba (Lens) – Hakimi (PSG), Danso (Lens), Mbemba (Marseille), Nuno Mendes (PSG) – Fofana (Lens), Rongier (Marseille), Thuram (Nice) – Openda (Lens), Messi (PSG), Mbappé (PSG)

Most beautiful goal of the Ligue 1 season Uber Eats: Elye Wahi (Montpellier)

Citizen player: Marshall Munetsi (Reims)