Sports Reporter

FRANCE-based Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi celebrated 100 appearances for his French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims yesterday.

The 26-year-old was honoured for reaching the milestone just before the French Ligue 1 game against Marseille which they lost 2-1at home.

“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” the club said on Twitter.