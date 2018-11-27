Munetsi outshines Khama

VERSATILE Warriors and Orlando Pirates player Marshall Munetsi (centre) had a stellar show in the heart of the Buccaneers defence in their Telkom Knock-out semi-final showdown against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Munetsi, who plays in midfield for his country has been assigned a central defensive role at Pirates and he helped his side keep fellow Zimbabweans — Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande under check in the showdown. Pirates’ 2-1 win helped them set up a cup final clash against Talent Chawapihwa’s Baroka, who upstaged holders Bidvest Wits 1-0 in the other semi-final