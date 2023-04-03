Munetsi on target again

Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored his sixth goal in the French Ligue 1 this season to help Stade de Reims thrash Nantes 3-0 on Sunday.

Munetsi was on target in the 58th minute after he latched onto a rebound from the cross bar with his team already leading 2-0.

Reims had taken the lead courtesy of Alexis Flips’ first half brace. They recovered from last week’s 1-2 defeat to Marseille, which as their first loss in six months.

Reims have now moved into seventh place on the log standings and have European football in sight, thanks to a fine run under the tutelage of William Still, who has suffered only one loss in 21 games since he took over the reins in October last year.