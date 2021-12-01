Munetsi back from injury

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marshall Munetsi has returned to competitive football action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old utility man is set to be included in the Stade de Reims starting line-up tonight. Reims are travelling to Paris for a French Ligue 1 game against Tino Kadewereâ€™s Olympique Lyon.

The club confirmed that the Zimbabwean is back after missing almost eight weeks due to the injury. Munetsi picked up the knock while on national duty. He has not seen action since October 9 when Zimbabwe played Ghana in Cape Coast in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the qualifiers. Zimbabwe were still to play Ghana in the return fixture before winding up the campaign against South Africa and Ethiopia.

He also missed the last six matches for Stade de Reims. His recovery is also a boost for the Warriors ahead of the rescheduled 2021 AFCON finals to be held in Cameroon next month.