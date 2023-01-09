Mum (28) throws newborn in neighbour’s Blair toilet

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

28-year-old Getrude Chishanu, of Chishanu village in Mukumbura, threw a newborn baby girl in a neighbour’s blair toilet on New Year’s Day.

The baby was discovered at around 10 am by Jeremia Tomu (42) who went to the toilet and heard the baby crying.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened during the wee hours of January 1, this year.

He said the baby was naked when he was thrown into the toilet pit and the mother returned home.

After hearing the cries, Tomu summoned other villagers who retrieved the baby.

The baby was rushed to Mukumbura clinic where she received treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.