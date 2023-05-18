Multitudes welcome President Nyusi

President Mnangagwa and President Nyusi greet ZANU PF supporters gathered to welcome the visiting head of state at RGM International Airport in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

HUNDREDS of people turned up at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday to welcome Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, who arrived for a three-day State visit to Zimbabwe.

As he got off his plane, some of the people, mainly Zanu-PF supporters, ululated while others whistled and broke into song and dance.

In a demonstration of the strong bond between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, President Mnangagwa then warmly embraced President Nyusi as he welcomed him.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and diplomatic corps, were also on hand to welcome President Nyusi, who was then accorded a 21-gun salute.

President Nyusi later inspected a military guard of honour, after which he acknowledged the hundreds of people who had come to welcome him.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, said President Nyusi’s visit was testament of the good relations between Harare and Maputo.

“It (State visit) is very significant in that it cements the already excellent relations and also opens new trade and investment opportunities. At the moment, the relations that we want to build are of an economic nature so it is critically important that two principals meet and give us a way forward, but we already have a lot of projects some of which are still in the pipeline,” he said.

A Zanu PF supporter, Cde Tryson Shilo, who was at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, said it was an honour to see the Mozambican leader.

“I was so happy to see him, especially when he came towards us to greet and appreciate us. I felt very happy that he valued the warm welcome we have given him,” he said.

Another ruling party supporter, Cde Shylet Gwinji, said she was thrilled to see the two Presidents embracing each other.

“Other leaders badmouth each other, even when they are neighbours; but President Mnangagwa and President Nyusi have shown true brotherly love and everyone saw it,” she said.

The visit follows constructive discussions and agreements reached by the two Sister Republics during the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) held in November 2021 and subsequently the State visit to Mozambique by President Mnangagwa in April 2022.

A business forum is scheduled to run on the margins of the State visit and will focus on deepening relations economically, socially and politically between the two countries.

Harare and Maputo have enjoyed cordial relations since the days of the liberation struggle.

Several battles were fought on Mozambican soil as Maputo put the safety of its citizens in jeopardy, all in an effort to help a neighbour that was under colonial subjugation.

From then on, relations have continued to blossom between the two countries.