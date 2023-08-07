Multitudes praise Baba Guti for exemplary life

Mourners at the farewell worship Sunday service for National Hero and Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA FIF) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Herald Reporter

Thousands of people gathered at the National Sports Stadium yesterday to celebrate the life of ZAOGA Forward in Faith founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who died last month.

President Mnangagwa on Saturday also attended the send-off of the national hero at the same venue where he described him as a true champion in promoting the welfare of the vulnerable, disabled, women and youth.

The church he founded grew to become a worldwide ministry spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in over 160 countries.

Crowds have been flocking the National Sports Stadium paying tribute to the ministries founder – their much-loved cleric.

In separate interviews, church members showered the cleric with praises, with Ms Chipo Jackson from Braeside, Harare, saying Baba Guti led an inspirational life that would be difficult to emulate.

“He was a father figure. He was fearless and that was his life. He has left a legacy, his shoes will be difficult to fill,” said Ms Jackson.

Ms Sibo Makina commended Archbishop Guti for his teachings that encouraged people to work hard.

“He talked of talents. His life generally was the word of God and an encouragement to people to do well in their life,” said Ms Makina.

Some travelled from other countries to come and pay homage to the late Archbishop Guti. Mr Kagiso Montsho arrived in Zimbabwe from Gaborone in Botswana on Thursday.

“This is my first time to come to Zimbabwe. Some of my friends who I came with have been here before, but I told myself that I should come for this,” said Mr Montsho.

“Archbishop Guti has done a lot in terms of teaching the word of God and his influence is global not only in Africa but beyond.”

Mrs Veronica Karimazondo, a Zimbabwean based in Australia, flew in with a couple of friends and church mates to pay homage.

“I will worship this God of our father Guti till I die. He is a true God and that is what Archbishop Guti taught us. We are here to honour him and celebrate his life,” said Mrs Karimazondo.

Mr Wilson Johns, who also flew from Australia commended the philanthropic work of the late national hero.

“This is a man who has done a lot for people, he contributed in education, health among other things. He built institutions where a lot of people are benefiting and he needs to be honoured for that.”

Another mourner thanked people for coming in their numbers to celebrate their iconic church leader.

“Shalom! This is a good site! The Lord God of our father Apostle Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti prosper you. I am happy people have come in such numbers to honour our father Archbishop Guti.”