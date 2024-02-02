Multitudes bid farewell to selfless cadre

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to Paida, daughter to the late national hero Colonel (Retired) Kenny Ridzai Mabuya at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Multitudes of Zimbabweans yesterday thronged the National Heroes Acre to pay their last respects to the late national hero Colonel (Retired) Kenny Ridzai Mabuya, an illustrious son of the soil who epitomised self-sacrifice.

The late Col Mabuya was laid to rest among the gallant sons and daughters of the liberation struggle, a befitting honour for one who took up arms as a teenager in pursuit of freedom of the motherland.

His family, comrades-in-arms, and indeed the nation at large expressed profound gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the ruling party for according him the highest honour.

Speaking at the burial of the war combatant, family representative Mr Ndabaningi Mabuya described Col Mabuya as a selfless person whose dedication to serving his country was unmatched.

“Uncle Costa, as our family affectionately knows him, Kenny Ridzai, as he is known to the nation was always a generous person.

“It came as no surprise that he effortlessly, selflessly offered up his whole life to the nation,” he said.

Mr Mabuya said the late national hero was loved by everyone around him as he exuded compassion for others, something that rubbed off even onto his children.

“He was born a leader as his name suggests, charismatic, loving, extremely humble, and sociable. He is survived by all his children who love him deeply,” he said.

Politburo member and colleague to Col Mabuya, Cde Stephanie Mkusha said Col Mabuya was dedicated to serving Zimbabwe with all his heart.

She said even when he had been injured he kept insisting on going to the front line to ensure Zimbabwe emerged victorious against colonial rule.

“I first met him in 1973 at Chifombo. We worked together, but when he came back he had been injured and I worked as a medic so I attended to him.

“Immediately after that, he was taken to Lusaka where I was also deployed. He was a hard worker militarily. He was always at the battles and he was part of the advance group that went for Lancaster House which I was also part of,” she said.

Cde Mkusha said Col Mabuya was always ready to fight for his country.

“Cde Kenny always wanted to be on the front, he always wanted to be in the thick of things.”

“He was someone who was known to always carry his firearm during the struggle, he never put it down and he was a very strong cadre. There are very few of his calibre,” she said.

His colleague Cde Happison Muchechetere expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for giving him national hero status as it is an honour he thoroughly deserved.

“Our desire as war veterans was to have him bestowed the honour of national hero and we would like to thank President Mnangagwa and all Politburo members who saw him fit for such an honour.

“He is someone who we fought the liberation struggle with till the country gained independence. He was a man who never quarrelled with anyone.

“We stayed with Cde Kenny well when he was a member of the War Veterans League in Mashonaland West where I am the chairman of the War Veterans.

“We heard that he was sick after we had noticed that he was not present at meetings in two instances. We went to an investment conference in Kadoma and on our way back we passed through his house about three weeks ago.

“We told him that we had heard that he was not feeling well, but he told us that he was getting much better by the day and even said he would be attending meetings soon.

“We used to talk with him about a lot of issues,” he said.

Such was the mettle of the late war veteran and notable commander, who is part of a general of liberation war icons who sacrificed their lives for a free Zimbabwe.