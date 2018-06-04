MultiChoice launches Talent Factory

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Local filmmakers, directors and actors amongst other celebrities attended the MultiChoice Talent Factory launch last week at Ster Kinekor theatres Sam Levy, Borrowdale. The programme, which is a new and far-reaching Pan-African social investment initiative, was created to significantly enhance the pool of talent and skills in the continent’s film and television production industry.

The glitz and glamour red carpet affair saw renowned stars being treated to a memorable night.

Celebrities who include Cindy Munyavi, Tendai Guzha, Adiona Maboreke, Doc Vikela, Arnold Gara, Conrad Mwanawashe, Tinashe Pundo, Zolile Makeleni, Munya Chidzonga, Albert Nyathi, Mai Titi, John Cole, Joe Njagu, Eddie Ndlovu and Ba Shupi among others enjoyed their moments of fame.

They later watched local short film by Tsitsi Dangarembwa and Tafadzwa Gunda entitled, “In My Father’s Village”.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe chief executive officer Lovemore Mangwende said this was an exciting development that will massively impact the world of film and television across Africa and will involve Zimbabwean film-makers in the training.“African development has long been focused on other economic sectors, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development,” he said.

He said as a result, the film and television industry has not developed at the same rate as other sectors, and this is not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination. “We are abundantly blessed in these areas, but the space given for this expression has, at best, been limited and, at worst, relegated to the fringes of the mainstream economy, leaving in its wake, unfulfilled dreams, unexplored talent and unwritten stories.

As an African business, MultiChoice Africa and its partners and stakeholders across the continent are collaborating to make a positive socio-economic impact on the communities in which we live and work through the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative,” he said.

MTF is calling all aspiring young film and television creatives to apply for the MTF Academy at www.multichoicetalentfactory.com with the call entry closing on July 5.

A total of 60 MTF students will be selected from 13 African countries, Zimbabwe included.

The programme of training will start on October 1 this year.

The initiative will deliver three touch points that are being launched: the MTF academies, master classes and the MTF portal. The first to launch is the MTF Academy, a 12-month educational programme aimed at developing the skills of 60 young and talented people who want to work and innovate in film and television production.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and help them tell African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.