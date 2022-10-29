MultiChoice launches a new kids channel

The Moonbug Kids Channel started broadcasting on October 20 across the DStv reach throughout Africa.

Pre-school children are the focus of a new channel, Moonbug launched recently on the DStv platform.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the channel was a showcase for a range of shows suited to pre-schoolers and which have been popular on the YouTube platform.

“There is a trend for broadcasters like DStv to incorporate content that was previously only available on digital platforms like YouTube and this mindset is now one adopted for DStv,” she said.

Other Moonbug linear channels have already launched in other territories, such as the Philippines and Malaysia and are proving successful and popular, and we know Zimbabwean families will welcome this development.”

Ms Dziva said digital-first content was entering the traditional world of broadcast channels and their quality and appeal of these shows had improved greatly in recent years, making inclusion on broadcast platforms a natural consequence.

“Platforms like ours recognise that these shows have benefits for the creators and the broadcasters, and most especially for viewers,” she said.

All Moonbug shows feature in English, including CoComelon, Blippi, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle, Arpo, Little Angel and Oddbods.

“This is an exciting development that widens viewers’ horizons and Moonbug brings a wave of new talent and content to our offering.

The DStv in-depth knowledge of children’s viewing speaks of this as being an excellent development,” said Ms Dziva.

“Moonbug Kids Channel has a dedicated 24/7 programming schedule featuring that supports children’s development and gives them enjoyment. The schedule will also complement families’ daily routines such as mealtimes, playtime, bath time, bedtime and so on.”

Moonbug was started by parents for parents and the content reaches out across the globe to an international audience of youngsters.

Moonbug entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular children’s shows in the world, found on more than 150 platforms that include YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky UK, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. — dstv