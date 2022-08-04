Multi-million dollar EMA offices commissioned

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

State-of-the-art multimillion dollar Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Mashonaland West provincial offices have been commissioned today in Chinhoyi.

The fully equipped composite offices were commissioned by Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Moyo who was represented by his deputy Cde Barbara Rwodzi.

The new offices, that dovetail with Second Republic’s agenda of infrastructural development drive, will also house Makonde district offices under which Chinhoyi falls under.

After commissioning, Deputy Minister Rwodzi, accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa Chikoka, EMA board chairperson, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi among others, planted trees at the site in line with greening urban centres.