Multi-million dollar EMA offices commissioned

04 Aug, 2022 - 11:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Multi-million dollar EMA offices commissioned Deputy Minister Rwodzi planting a lemon tree

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

 

State-of-the-art multimillion dollar Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Mashonaland West provincial offices have been commissioned today in Chinhoyi.

 

The fully equipped composite offices were commissioned by Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Moyo who was represented by his deputy Cde Barbara Rwodzi.

The new Chinhoyi EMA offices

The new offices, that dovetail with Second Republic’s agenda of infrastructural development drive, will also house Makonde district offices under which Chinhoyi falls under.

 

After commissioning, Deputy Minister Rwodzi, accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa Chikoka, EMA board chairperson, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi among others, planted trees at the site in line with greening urban centres.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting