JUST IN: Multi-currency system ban will not impact tourists, says ZTA

Tourists to Zimbabwe will not be affected by the recent ban of the multi-currency system as they can use internationally accepted payment methods such as VISA or Mastercard.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has assured all visitors to the country that the recently promulgated Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, which outlawed the multi-currency system and reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar, will not negatively affect them as all convertible foreign currencies remain acceptable in Zimbabwe.

“Credit cards are readily acceptable everywhere in Zimbabwe where the relevant arrangements have been made with the International Credit Card Companies such as VISA, Mastercard and others issued by different banks in the countries of origin of the travellers.

“Visitors are required to make the necessary arrangements with their banks before embarking on travel and when in the destination they need to look out for the logos of their respective credit cards. Please note that terms and conditions of the respective credit cards will apply and transactions are subject to the limits given by the banks. Service providers do have international credit card enabled Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines,” the ZTA said.

The authority said visitors could also withdraw local cash from international credit card enabled Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) at different banks.

“These will be clearly marked ‘international’ and will have the logos of the accepted credit card companies,” the authority said.

“Foreign cash may also be exchanged at the bank, bureau-de-change or any other authorised foreign currency dealers at the prevailing bank rates. Visitors may then use the local currency to transact.

“Visitors are however encouraged to use plastic money and only exchange amounts of money in cash that they anticipate to use. However, they may convert their money back to their foreign currency subject to prevailing terms and conditions. This may include proof in the prescribed format that one changed money upon their arrival.”

The ZTA added that online payments and telegraphic transfers remain acceptable forms of payment in Zimbabwe

It said where applicable visa fee will be payable in foreign currency and may be paid in cash at any port of entry. The Government of Zimbabwe has an e-visa system and intending travellers may apply and pay for their visas online.

The ZTA said tipping would not be affected by the new regulations.

“Tipping is not a commercial transaction and hence visitors are at liberty to tip the way they want. It becomes incumbent upon the recipient to ensure adherence to the foreign exchange regulations,” it said.

The authority also urged visitors to ignore misleading reports circulating in certain sections of the social media purporting that police are authorised to stop and search people for foreign currency.

“These reports are untrue and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve,” ZTA said.