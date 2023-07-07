Mulk International dismisses betting, deportation allegations

Herald Reporter

Mulk International and ZimCyberCity management has dismissed as baseless a report by ZiMetro alleging that approximately 500 Indian nationals who were allegedlly brought into Zimbabwe by Dubai-based billionaire businessman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk were deported by Zimbabwean authorities during the first half of the year for setting up online sport betting.

In a statement, the organisation said they are aware of the recent media coverage that may have raised concerns about their organisation.

“At the outset, we want to assure each of you that these reports are rooted in inaccuracies and do not reflect the truth of our operations or the character of our organisation. We are an entity that prides itself on transparency, ethical conduct, and respect for the laws and regulations of all the countries where we operate.

“While we respect the role of journalism in society, it is unfortunate that these baseless allegations have been presented without offering us the opportunity to provide a response or clarification. We are actively addressing these issues through the appropriate channels to ensure the truth prevails,” reads the statement.

The organisation added that it is their top priority to protect the interests of their stakeholders.

“As such, we want to reassure you of the continued stability and integrity of our organisation. Our financial standing remains robust, our operations continue to be run within the confines of the law, and our commitment to the highest ethical standards is unwavering.

“We sincerely appreciate your trust in us and understand the value of this trust. It is what motivates us to strive for excellence in all that we do. We encourage any stakeholders with specific concerns to contact us directly. We are always grateful for your continued support and faith in Mulk International and ZimCyberCity. Together, we are not just building projects; we are building a legacy of trust, respect, and mutual growth. Thank you for your understanding during this time”.

Mulk International, a Sharjah-based industrial conglomerate, is behind the building of a US$500 million high-tech park in Harare which is expected to boost the country’s economic development.