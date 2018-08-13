Mukwamba returns to Jam Session tonight

Arts Reporter

Yesteryear musician Patrick Mukwamba will tonight return to Jam Session at City Sports Bar where he wowed fans at his previous performance.

Jam Session has become an important platform for many musicians that want to reach out to their fans in an intimate environment.

It has been dominated by upcoming and yesteryear artistes that come to showcase their versatility to hundreds of patrons that usually throng the venue every Monday night.

Mukawamba’s song “Jonasi (Wapenga Nayo Bonus)” used to be a hit when approaching last quarter of the year as workers looked forward to their 13th cheque. It is a song about Jonasi who squanders his annual bonus earnings in merrymaking.

Although it is now an old song, most people that grew up listening to the track still have memories of the festive season mood during which the song became an anthem.

In an interview after his last performance at Jam Session, Mukwamba saluted fans for giving him support many years after he last made a hit.

“I have new songs, but people love old hits. Some of the people who were dancing to the old hits during the session are young and it seems they are also enjoying yesteryear music.

“I want to thank everyone for their support. The art in me will live forever and I hope to return to Jam Session again for another dance with these people,” said Mukwamba.

His hope has been fulfilled and tonight he will be on that stage again.

He will share the stage with various musicians that are also finding the Jam Session an important platform for introducing and testing their products.

Another old horse Isaac Chirwa will also be part of the line-up that has youthful musicians like Agga Nyabinde, Nyasha Mugari, Flame Ndombele, Mannex and Talking Guitars. Also performing on the night will be Tete Pipilo, Nyami Nyami, Fresh Wabantu and MC Kedha among others.