Mukuyu 2 samples confirm gas, oil, condensate, helium findings

Wallace Ruzvidzo

A sample analysis of fluid from the Mukuyu-2 rig in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central has confirmed gas, light oil, condensate and helium presence, Mines and Mining Development Minister Soda Zhemu has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare today, Minister Zhemu said the discovery would contribute immensely to Zimbabwe’s attainment of Vision 2030.

“Today, I wish to give as Breaking News the fact that results obtained recently from the laboratory analysis conducted do indeed confirm the presence of not only Natural Gas but also the presence of Light Oil condensate as well as Helium and hydrogen in the Mukuyu deposit,” he said.