Mukuru money transfer loses US$27 000, R66 300

Crime Reporter

A Mukuru money transfer agent lost over US$27 000 and R66 300 to three thieves who broke into one of its booths in Lower Gweru last night.

The unknown thieves went to Maboleni Business Centre and used unidentified weapons to blast the booth in a hardware shop before stealing the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Gweru are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on April 22, 2023 at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru. Three unknown suspects armed with unidentified weapons blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth located in a hardware shop, before going away with US$27 087 and R 66 300.

“Police recovered one unused Megamite EMEX 70 at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

This is not the first time that a money transfer agent has either been robbed or lost cash to thieves.

Last month, a Mukuru money transfer agent employee was kidnapped by five robbers at his Masvingo house at around 6pm and then taken to his booth in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre where the gang stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.

The gang using an unregistered grey Toyota vehicle as a get-away car attacked the employee at his house.

The five unknown suspects, who were armed with an unidentified firearm attacked a Mukuru money transfer employee at his residence before kidnapping him to his workplace at Mukuru booth located in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre.

The suspects attacked the supermarket cashier before forcing the Mukuru employee to open the safe.

The suspects stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.