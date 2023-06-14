Mukumbura accident victims named

Herald Reporter

Police have released the names of six out of the seven people who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Saturday at the 181 kilometre along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

At least 45 other people were injured during the accident.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said the six victims have since been identified by their next of kin.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of six victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10th June 2023 at the 181 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road,” he said.

They are Romeo Nyapfere of Empowement Way in Willowvale, Harare, Shamain Nyoka of Gorejena Village in Dotito, Mt Darwin, Stella Chikadaya of Kabhareta Village in Kandeya, Mt Darwin, Fackson Chiungu (a one-week old infant) of Kabhareta Village in Mt Darwin, Kosva Nawero of Rujeko area in Glendale and Aurthur Nheta of Kararira Village, Chiswiti in Mukumbura.

“Drivers are urged to be safety conscious and regularly check vehicle tyres to ensure that they meet road conditions. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The road traffic accident occurred on June 10 at around 1pm on the 181 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

A CAG bus travelling towards Harare burst a front tyre resulting in the bus veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its right side.

As a result of the accident, five people died on the spot whilst two others died on admission at Mt Darwin District Hospital.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mt Darwin District Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.