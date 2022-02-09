Mugwadi still Zanu PF information director

The Herald

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has dismissed circulating fake news that its director of information and publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi has been dismissed from his position.

The party’s spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa who earlier today addressed a press conference in the company of Cde Mugwadi said, “ he is still my DIRECTOR…He is a hard working cadre and committed youthful patriot. He has my full trust and enjoys the complete confidence of the Party leadership. Please ignore the false flag operation of detractors about him being fired.”

