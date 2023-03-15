Muguti halts invasion of wetlands

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

SECRETARY of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti has said no construction or agricultural activities were allowed on all wetlands in the province as they are ecologically sensitive areas.

This comes after Mr Muguti met with Harare Wetlands Trust and Harare residents’ representatives on Tuesday to discuss the growing invasion of wetlands and illegal water harvesting being facilitated by some council and Government officials.

He said Zimbabwe was a signatory to several global conventions on the protection of wetlands and so as a provincial Government structure they shall not tolerate any form of wetland invasion.

“It has also been noted that water extraction permits are being issued for drilling of boreholes and harvesting of natural spring water in wetlands,” Mr Muguti said.

“There is also a growing concern of local authorities applying for land change of use of wetlands into commercial and residential stands. Please be advised that no form of development is permitted in wetlands.

“Those issuing the permits and building in wetlands will both face the full wrath of the law. The Environmental Management Agency has been advised not to issue any full or partial authorisations to developers and local authorities in wetlands.”

Mr Muguti said all boreholes that have been drilled illegally in wetlands shall be destroyed starting today and equipment confiscated whilst any form of construction in wetlands shall be stopped.

He urged all residents to join the war against wetland invasions by partnering EMA to erect fences to protect wetlands as well as reporting any illegal activities directly to his offices.