Mugabe burial set for today

THE remains of former President Robert Mugabe are set to be interred at his Kutama Mission homestead in Zvimba today, where he will lie alongside his late mother, Bona, and brothers — Albert and Donato.

Family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe confirmed this last night, saying: ‘‘He will be buried tomorrow (today) at the family courtyard at 2pm.”

The nationalist’s body was escorted by a Government-sanctioned police and military convoy on Thursday night.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Matema will represent the Government at the burial.

The ministry officiates at the burial of national heroes and heroines.

It is understood that Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa will be present, as will other Zanu-PF officials.

Government is providing military pallbearers to lay the statesman to rest.

Originally, Cde Mugabe was supposed to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare in a special mausoleum.

The site for the mausoleum had been picked by Cde Mugabe’s sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga and traditional chiefs and construction work had started.

A Government source yesterday dismissed as “nonsensical” rumours that the mausoleum would be used to house other heroes in future.

“It was only for Cde Mugabe,” he emphasised.

It is understood that the decision to bury the remains of Cde Mugabe in his rural home was “somewhat abrupt” as the Government, family and Zvimba chiefs had consented to bury him at Heroes Acre. The Herald understands that South African opposition leader Julius Malema, who visited the country and had a three-hour closed-door meeting with the former First Lady, Mrs Grace Mugabe, influenced the decision to bury Cde Mugabe at Kutama.