Mugabe auctions farm equipment Robert Mugabe

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Former president Robert Mugabe’s farm equipment and vehicles are set to go under the hammer in what could signal a collapse of the once thriving diversified business empire.

A local auction firm yesterday ran an advertisement where it announced the intention to dispose of several items tomorrow from Gushungo Dairy.

“Duly instructed by our most valued client, we shall sell by public auction the following vehicles and farm equipment at Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday 11th May 2019 at 1000 am,” reads the notice flighted in the media.

The items being auctioned include about 30 motor vehicles, an equal number of tractors and accessories that include disc harrows among others.

Some of the vehicles set for auction include Ford Rangers, Toyota Hilux, Mercedes Benz, Scania horse and motor cycles.

It was not immediately clear why the former First Family was auctioning their equipment, but the business empire had not been doing well resulting in several lawsuits from different entities that claimed their dues.

