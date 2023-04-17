Mudzinganyama shines at Two Oceans Marathon

NEW KING OF THE OCEANS . . . Zimbabwean Givemore Mudzinganyama crosses the finishing line first to win the 2023 TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon on debut in Cape Town, South Africa, at the weekend

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

IT was a big day for Zimbabwean long distance runner Givemore Mudzinganyama on Saturday as he emerged winner of the 2023 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon on debut in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mudzinganyama was the first to cross the finish line in 3hours 9minutes 56seconds.

It was a major breakthrough for the South Africa-based Zimbabwean runner since it was his maiden victory in an ultra-marathon.

Mudzinganyama was followed home by South Africa’s Dan Matshailwe, who posted a time of 3hours 10minutes 19 seconds and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana was third in 3hours 10mintes 40seconds.

“It’s been many years trying to catch big fish,” said Mudzinganyama in a tweet on Saturday after the race.

In another tweet yesterday, Mudzinganyama saluted other competitors and supporters.

“Still celebrating the Two Oceans Marathon victory. Well done everyone for completing, and friends for cheering us till now. Entsika Group, ASICS-South Africa. The road has been bumpy but the vision was clear.”

Zimbabwean athletes have over the years competed in the race with distinction.

Mudzinganyama joins compatriots Marko Mambo, who won the race several times, Mike Fokorani, Stephen Muzhingi and Moses Njodzi, who all have won this race before.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendayi Tagara hailed Mudzinganyama for his achievement.

“Mudzinganyama is based in Johannesburg. He has been training hard for this race; going to South Africa to focus on that, I think it was a decision which he took to say I want to move from standard marathon to ultra.

“I am happy with his performance. If you look at how battle-hardened Marko Mambo was, that’s the same spirit we are getting now because I was watching the race, he was able to stay with the leading bunch. That was very good endurance.

“At least we have something to bring smiles to our faces at the beginning of the year. As an association we are happy for his performance,” said Tagara.

The Entsika Athletics Club athlete is coached by Hendrick Ramaala, one of the top coaches in South Africa.

“The coach is one of the top former South African marathon runners, so he is one of the best coaches. He (Mudzinganyama) has been training and then he moved to a higher coach . . . I think moving to Ramaala was a good decision for him, results are now coming.

“We are battle-hardened in terms of road races and we have dominated in South Africa; you find at the age of 32 he is in his prime age in terms of running the ultra-Two Oceans. We can see him again winning two or three or four editions to come,” Tagara said.

Interestingly Mudzinganyama’s wife Nobukhosi Tshuma came fourth in the women’s race in 3hours 45minutes 41seconds.

Gerda Steyn won the race for the fourth time in a row when crossing the finish line in 3hours 29minutes 6seconds.

Amelework Bosho from Ethiopia was second with a time of 3hours 41minutes 29seconds and South Africa’s Carla Molinaro settled for third place in 3hours 41minutes 38seconds.

Winners in both the men and women’s section got R250 000 cash.

Another Zimbabwean Loveness Madziva finished on position 10 in 4hours 30seconds.

The Two Oceans Marathon boasts both a 56km ultra marathon and the famous half marathon.

Zimbabwe’s Moses Tarakinyu came fifth in the half marathon with a time of 1hour 4minutes 47seconds while Wellington Varevi finished on position 15 in 1hour 8minutes 3seconds.

Several Zimbabwean runners also took part in the half marathon.

The race was won by South Africa’s Mbuleli Mthanga in 1hour 3minutes 58seconds.

He was followed by Elroy Gelant with a time of 1hour 4minutes 5seconds. Jobo Khatoane was third in 1hour 4minutes 13seconds.

In the women’s race Emma Pallant was the first to cross the finish line in 1hour 14minutes 17seconds. Bekelech Wariyo and Mokulubete Makatasi were second and third in 1hour 14minutes 22seconds and 1hour 16minutes 14seconds respectively.