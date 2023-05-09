Mudzi RDC cuts long walk for water with 30 boreholes

Mudzi RDC chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyamutswa said everyone in the district should get potable water nearer to their homes, and the council would ensure that.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

Mudzi Rural District Council has so far drilled 30 boreholes in most wards across the arid district using the drilling rig it bought with devolution funds last year.

All the boreholes will be solar powered. Being in Region 4, Mudzi experiences serious water challenges for both human and animals and drilling of boreholes by council bring a major relief to the people.

Mudzi RDC chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyamutswa said everyone in the district should get potable water nearer to their homes, and the council would ensure that.

“We so far drilled 30 boreholes and we are continuing. Now our next plan is to equip the boreholes so we have already procured a total of 18 water tanks with a capacity of 5000 litres each. We also bought enough cement for the construction of water tanks stands.

“We are thankful to the new dispensation for availing devolution funds which we used to procure this drilling rig. This machinery is working perfectly for us. We have already started drilling boreholes for the people. We will ensure water is closer to the people.

“We expect to continue receiving funds which will be used to procure more machinery to upgrade our roads as well as devolution projects in the social services sector mainly education and health,” he said.

The Herald talked to one of the beneficiaries in Vhombozi village in ward 2, who thanked the council and the Second Republic for the programmes.

“We have been walking for more than 4 km in search of water, but now we have a borehole nearby. As you can see, we have plans to build a secondary school nearby so it will be easy for us as we will access water nearby,” Amai Tanga said.

Ms Rutendo Tembo from a neighbouring village could not hide her joy as she thanked the authorities for the borehole.

“As youths, we are thankful to our council for channelling devolution funds towards this programme. Now days of walking for long distances to the next borehole are over.”

Meanwhile, challenges being faced by Makaha business community in Mudzi will soon be history after Mudzi Rural District Council embarked on a water reticulation programme that will see Makaha business centre and residents accessing clean water.

The local authority has started drilling boreholes at the business centre which will be solar powered and plans to build a huge water tank close to the centre are in now motion.

Already, the council has installed plastic water tanks, as plans advances.

Being a mining community, Makaha’s population is increasing, with business now growing, thereby increasing the demand of basic services which among others include water and health.

Mr Nyamutswa said Makaha area is growing, hence the plans to bring in all critical services closer to the people.

“Makaha water reticulation project is targeting the local business community as well as the residents of the rural service centre who have been allocated urban residential stands. The rural service centre project was a result of the thrust of the Second Republic which put the surveying and pegging of stands under the 100-day projects in 2018.

“The rural service centre is poised for growth given the investment in gold mining and the need for goods, services and residential accommodation. The long term plan is to drill more boreholes, build a 500 cubic metres concrete reservoir and connect it to the reticulation system.”

He said the borehole drilling has already started with more expected soon.

“So far one borehole has been drilled and one more is planned in the short term. A total of 130 residential stands have been pegged and allocated so far. We are doing this for the people. They should not have any water challenges at all and we will work flat out as a council to ensure these critical services are accessed by all, closer to their homes,” he added.

Government on the other hand given Mashonaland East Province another borehole drilling rig, as the Second Republic works flat out to drill 35000 boreholes across the country.

The second rig will quicken that process in Mashonaland East. Currently, the first rig, which on arrival was deployed in Chikomba district, has drilled 78 borehole in Chikomba and Hwedza districts.