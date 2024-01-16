Mudzi, Mutoko farmers urged to prioritise small grains

The call was made by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka during his recent visit to the two districts of Mashonaland East where he interacted with farmers and assessed progress of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

IN the wake of climate change, farmers in Mudzi and Mutoko districts have been urged to prioritise planting traditional grain crops that are drought resistant.

The call was made by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka during his recent visit to the two districts of Mashonaland East where he interacted with farmers and assessed progress of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Minister Masuka, who was accompanied by senior Government officials from his Ministry as well as from Mashonaland East Province, said farmers should take advantage of the rains and plant early maturing crops.

“We had introduced what we call agro-ecological tailoring which entails that what is being planted or grown by the farmer should be suitable in that region. So in region 4 and 5, it is ideal for farmers to grow small grains which include sorghum, millet as well as sunflowers. As I have seen around here, most of farmers have grown these traditional grains and they are sure to have a harvest.

“This season, we are witnessing the effects of climate change where we are receiving average to below average rainfall, and these small traditional grains are ideal, especially this season and in these regions.

“I want to implore our traditional leaders to ensure that each household has traditional grains in the fields,” he said.

Minister Masuka appealed to farmers to work hard in the fields and encouraged more to join the Pfumvudza programme.

“It is important for you to do your part and work hard in your fields. After planting our seeds, we wait for God to do his part and bring rains for us. If we do our part properly, we will definitely have a bumper harvest.”

Ms Tryphine Mutyavaviri, a farmer from Mudzi, said traditional grains were the way to go and would guarantee them a good harvest, especially in the wake of climate change.

“Traditional grains do not require a lot of rains so they are ideal for this area. So as a small-scale farmer, I have already planted these grains under Pfumvudza. I have planted sorghum, millet, groundnuts and other crops which mature quickly. I want to urge other farmers in our region to listen to authorities and plant these small grains. They are also nutritious,” she said.

Another farmer, Ms Lesy Sori, said they have embraced advice from authorities.

“This advice from Government should not be taken lightly. I have taken heed of it and planted traditional grains this time and I am expecting best yields that will take care of my family needs. I am optimistic of a bumper harvest. “

Mashonaland East province was targeting 25 000ha under sorghum and currently the province has already planted 23 450ha. The province has surpassed the 1 600 000ha target for Pfumvudza with a hectarage of 1 755 000ha.