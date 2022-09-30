Mudenda engages Russian counterpart

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda meets Chairman of the Federation Council, Ms Valentina Matvienko in Russia yesterday

Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe solidly supports the Russian Federation on security issues and countering the aggressive policy of NATO under the leadership of the United States.

This was said by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday when he met Chairman of the Federation Council, Ms Valentina Matvienko in Russia.

The meeting was also attended by senators Konstantin Kosachev, Grigory Karasin, Alexander Varfolomeev, Lyudmila Skakovskaya and Gennady Ordenov.

Adv Mudenda said Russia defends the right principles, adding that Zimbabwe clearly understands Russia’s goal in the conflict with Ukraine.

He stressed that Zimbabwe’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will remain unchanged.

“The actions of NATO and the United States against Russia are completely contrary to international law,” said Adv Mudenda.

Zimbabwean parliamentarians are ready to work with their Russian colleagues to improve the quality of life of citizens of the two countries, he added.

In her remarks, Ms Matvienko said: “We highly appreciate that Zimbabwe maintains a course for the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.”

She noted that both countries confidently resist the unprecedented pressure of the “collective West” led by the United States, at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ms Matvienko stressed that the Russian senators support the attitude of their Zimbabwean colleagues to activate the entire complex of relations and strengthen the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

“We are satisfied with the level of cooperation on the parliamentary line that is gaining momentum,” she said.

A group on cooperation with Zimbabwe’s Senate has been formed in the Federation Council, said Ms Matvienko.

“We expect that the same group will be formed in the Senate of Zimbabwe. In addition, we expect the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Senate of Zimbabwe and the Federation Council as soon as possible,” said Ms Matvienko.

Adv Mudenda and Ms Matvienko discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and affecting the international and inter-parliamentary agenda.

Adv Mudenda was also informed about the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, issues of interaction at international parliamentary platforms were touched upon, in particular at the events of the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the second Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2023.

The parties also “checked the clock” on the visits of Zimbabwean representatives to the Russian Federation for their participation in high-level events.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Chairman of the Federation Council to the Republic of Zimbabwe in June 2022.

They also discussed crafting measures aimed at using alternative forms of mutual financial settlements, parliamentary control over the implementation of joint initiatives, including projects in the fields of subsoil use, agriculture, energy, healthcare and higher education, as well as improving the contractual and legal framework of the two countries.

Ms Matvienko assured that Russian parliamentarians were monitoring the opening of a monument dedicated to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on the territory of the Museum of the Liberation of Africa being created in Zimbabwe.