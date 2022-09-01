Mudenda, Chinomona attend PAP

01 Sep, 2022 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira in Midrand South Africa

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Senate President Cde Mabel Chinomona are in Midrand, South Africa where they are attending the 11th Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments whose objective is to promote coordination and harmonisation of parliamentary action in improving the African continent.

The conference, which started this morning draws presiding officers from both national parliaments in Africa and regional parliaments such as the Sadc Parliamentary Forum.

Running under the African Union 2022 Theme: “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent, accelerate the human capital, social and economic development,” the conference seeks to provide a platform for Speakers of National Parliaments to share ideas and experience to improve the continent.

In his welcome address, PAP first vice president, Professor Mohamed Massouda Laghdaf said the conference was supposed to have been held two years ago but could not proceed owing to Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

“This Forum is important in that it provides a platform of sharing ideas and best practices. It is a forum to exchange issues of common interest,” said Prof Laghdaf.

In his keynote address, PAP president Chief Fortune Charumbira implored Africa to be united and guard against language induced divisions.

He outlined several issues he felt will reposition PAP and ultimately improve the quality of life for African citizens.

