Mudenda backs inclusion of women, youth

“Parliamentary oversight is meaningless and inadequate if it does not result in an inclusive governance framework that ensures that no one and no place is left behind in advancing representative democracy and in the implementation and execution of government policies and programmes,” said Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has expressed Zimbabwe’s commitment to the inclusion and participation of formerly marginalised groups such as women and youths in the political and decision-making processes of the country.

He said this last week in his remarks at the South Africa Legislative Sector Oversight Summit which ended on Wednesday at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Adv Mudenda said to that end, the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 2 Act of 2021 marked a pivotal juncture in Zimbabwe’s electoral legislative landscape, as it introduced transformative measures to enhance democratic representation and inclusivity.

“Notably, the amendment ushered in the Youth Quota, ensuring the inclusion of one youth representative from each of the ten provinces, thereby amplifying the voices of the younger generation in the political sphere,” Adv Mudenda said.

In addition to harnessing the demographic dividend resident in the growing youth population, the Speaker also commended the 9th Parliament for extending the Women’s Quota in the Constitution, a move, he said, reflected Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustained efforts in fostering proportional representation as well as ensuring that historically marginalised groups have a substantive role in shaping the legislative landscape.

He lauded Parliament for amending the Constitution of Zimbabwe to provide for the 30 percent Women’s Quota at the local authority level as a strategic step towards gender parity and women’s active participation in decision-making processes.

Adv Mudenda exhorted women and youth in political and decision-making positions to use these platforms to open spaces for the greater participation of other women and youth as this strengthens pluralistic and participatory democracy.

His sentiments echoed the Summit’s call for collaborative efforts among the three arms of government to achieve the aspirations of the people as well as to improve the livelihoods of the citizenry, including the marginalised and vulnerable communities.