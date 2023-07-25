Muchinguri-Kashiri in Turkiye for IDEF

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is in Turkiye for a week-long International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) which starts today.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is also expected to make key engagements of national interest with various stakeholders during the week.

IDEF is one of the four largest defence industry fairs in the world where International Defence Industry companies exhibit their products and share developments in global military technology.

It is organised under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, hosted by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of National Defence, supported by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency, under the management and responsibility of the Turkish

Armed Forces Foundation and organized by TÜYAP Fairs and Exhibitions Organisation.

The Fair will be officially opened by the country’s Minister of National Defence, General (Rtd) Yasar Guler.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is accompanied by senior officers from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and ministry officials.

Speaking to the media soon after her arrival in Istanbul yesterday, Minister Muchinguri- Kashiri said the Second Republic engagement and re-engage policy is gaining momentum across the world being witnessed by the country’s invitation to attend various international events.

“Zimbabwe is currently in the process of modernising its defence capabilities and it is through such forums that it will identify and acquire modern equipment as well as learn how to produce some,” she said.

Her visit to Turkiye follows a courtesy call by Türkiye Ambassador to Zimbabwe Berna Kasnakli Versteden at her offices in Harare last week.