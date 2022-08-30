Muchena hails PSL induction training

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League side GreenFuel are already preparing for life in the top-flight after they sent a high powered delegation at the region’s Premier Soccer League induction training held in Chisumbanje.

The training was organised by Davison Muchena-led ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League executive.

Muchena said the Premier Soccer League induction training was an eye-opener to the clubs and individuals who benefited a lot.

“We are grateful that we managed to engage Kenny Ndebele, a football genius who gave us an insight on several topics concerning Premier Soccer League expectations.

“During the two-day workshop we managed to tour GreenFuel Sports Arena and they were told of what needs to be done to meet the minimum PSL requirements. There was also a topic which highlighted on club licensing requirements which is a key factor in the top flight.

“The turn up was high, especially from the GreenFuel executives led by team director Tavonga Tivaira who attended the meeting to show commitment to the whole programme,” said Muchena.

GreenFuel have one hand on their debut Premier Soccer League promotion pending the determination of their abandoned game against Grayham on Saturday.