Mubaiwa awaits attempted murder trial date

Court Reporter

THE State will furnish Marry Mubaiwa with a trial date when she returns to court on July 6 on charges of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the time he was hospitalised in South Africa.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti yesterday indicated that the docket was almost ready and they were hoping to furnish Mubaiwa with a trial date on her next remand date.

Her charges arose after she allegedly entered into a hospital where VP Chiwenga was admitted.

The court heard that she then unlawfully removed the Vice President’s medical Intra Venous Giving Set as well as the Central Venous Catheter resulting in him bleeding profusely.

It is further alleged that she forced him off the bed, held his hand, and moved him out of the ward.

The State alleges that Mubaiwa was intercepted by security personnel she had initially locked out of the room prior to the incident.

Security personnel are said to have called the hospital staff to reconnect the medical equipment she had allegedly unlawfully removed.

The Vice President was successfully resuscitated with Mubaiwa said to have disappeared from the hospital.

It is the State’s case that VP Chiwenga, prior to his admission into hospital, had been detained by Mubaiwa at a top hotel in Pretoria where he was denied medical attention.

Her actions prompted the security team to force their way into the hotel and take him to hospital. Mubaiwa is also charged with externalisation of US$1 million and money laundering involving more than US$900 000.

She was recently convicted and fined $60 000 for lying that VP Chiwenga had consented to solemnise their wedding.

Yesterday, Mubaiwa appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.