Mtisi, Chapepa impress at ITF junior tourney

IT was another positive outing for Zimbabwe’s junior players as Ronan Mtisi and Kudzai Chapepa emerged winners at the just-ended J30 Bulawayo International Tennis Federation South Central Circuit over the weekend.

The tournament attracted players from across the world.

Mtisi, seeded second in the boys singles, had a good day on the court as he dismissed South Africa’s Cuan Western 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

It was his second singles title after winning the first event held more than a week ago.

Mtisi then partnered Western in the doubles and they beat Om Kumaran Chinnaswamy of Australia and India’s Rishi Ragav Janakaraj to clinch the doubles title.

In the girls singles, Chapepa beat Ceressa Jackson from New Zealand 6-4, 6-4 to win the title.

The Zimbabwean player sailed through to the finals after Great Britain’s Anya Taylor retired. Chapepa had taken the first set 6-0.

Chapepa also won the doubles title with her partner, Milan Swanepoel of South Africa. They defeated the pair of Xingtong Jiang of China and Ukraine’s Karolina Kostiukova.

