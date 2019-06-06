Breaking News
Teenage pilot shatters aviation record

Teenage pilot shatters aviation record

A 19 year-old Bindura-born flying sensation, has become the youngest pilot in the country after passing his ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Mthuli meets US ambassador

06 Jun, 2019 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Mthuli meets US ambassador

The Herald

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday met United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols and discussed a number of issues, including economic reforms and investment opportunities for US firms.

The duo also talked about the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Staff Monitored Programme (SMP).
Prof Ncube tweeted, “Met with @usembassyharare Ambassador Nichols. Discussed progress of broad #Zimbabwe economic reforms, IMF Staff Monitoring Program and Zimbabwe investment opportunities for American companies.”
The US embassy in Harare confirmed the meeting.

“Ambassador Nichols met Finance Minister @MthuliNcube. They discussed the progress on SOE (State owned Enterprise) privatisation, US investment opportunities, land & agricultural reforms, implementation of Staff Monitoring Program & the importance of political reforms which must accompany economic reforms,” tweeted the US embassy.

Recently, Ambassador Nichols said the economy would recover, but cautioned it won’t happen “overnight”.
The meeting between Prof Ncube and Ambassador Nichols comes a few days after the IMF said Zimbabwe was making significant economic reforms led the new dispensation.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting