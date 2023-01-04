Mthuli makes top 100 most reputable Africans list

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

Two Zimbabweans, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland Lydia Heather Mudhari, have been included on the 2023 list of the 100 most reputable Africans.

Their inclusion comes as Zimbabweans continue to be recognised globally for their outstanding grasp of issues and work ethic, especially following the coming in of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Other notable inclusions on the list are Kenyan President Dr William Ruto, Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Senator Chantal Moussokoura Fanny of Ivory Coast.

The list also has Ethiopia President Sahle Work-Zedwe, former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan, and South Africa’s University of the Free State Chancellor Professor Bonang Mohale.

Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano, Cameroonian author and lecturer Professor Joseph-Achille Mbembe, football coach and agent Wilfried Mbappé who is the father of high-flying French football star Kylian Mbappé, and former South Africa Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, are also on the list.

The list was released by a top global reputation firm, Reputation Poll International.

Individuals on the list are drawn from various sectors including business, education, entertainment, governance and human rights.

It is designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of people that are positively impacting the African continent and the rest of the world.

Integrity, visibility and impact, are considered for selection.

In an interview yesterday, Prof Ncube said he was happy to be on the list of 100 most reputable Africans.

“It is an honour to be included in the top 100 Reputable Persons in Africa for 2023,” said Prof Ncube. This is an affirmation of the economic policies and the development direction that the country has pursued over the last 4,5 years since I became Minister of Finance and Economic Development. “The objectives and targets of the National Development Strategy 1, which are guiding the country’s trajectory, will surely deliver an upper middle-income, as envisioned in Vision 2030.”

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has embarked on a massive economic development trajectory aimed at improving the lives of people.

Ongoing infrastructure development works targeting construction of clinics, hospitals, schools, roads and bridges, shopping malls and border posts, have completely transformed the country in the last few years.

From being a laughing stock in the SADC region in 2017 to becoming a trendsetter, especially following the construction of the Beitbridge Border Post, which many Southern African region citizens are admiring.

Construction of the Harare-Beitbridge highway, which had remained a pipe dream for a long time, is underway and 400km of the 571km have been completed and opened to traffic. The remaining 171km, which include bridges, are set to be completed in the first quarter of this year, in a clear demonstration of the efficiency of President Mnangagwa’s administration.

Modernisation of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is also underway as the Government moves to establish the country as a gateway to the continent and the world, benefiting from the rebound in tourism, as Covid-19 lockdown measures ease across the globe.

Completion of the project will increase passengers and cargo handling capacity at the RGM International Airport, ensuring it becomes one of the regional aviation hubs, attracting more airlines and facilitating tourist arrivals.

Prof Ncube allocated $3,1 billion under the 2023 National Budget for the procurement and installation of air traffic control, surveillance, aircraft communication and weather equipment in order to improve air safety and security.