Mt Darwin celebrates independence hosting

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Excitement has gripped Mt Darwin District following the announcement by Cabinet this week that the 2023 Independence Day celebrations would be held there.

Mashonaland Central in general, and Mt Darwin in particular, are highly regarded for the sacrifices made by people to liberate the country.

The historic Alterna Farm attack on December 21, 1972, completely changed the lives of Mt Darwin people after Rhodesian authorities launched “Operation Overload”, which placed thousands of people in protected villages known as “makeep”.

Cde Bensen Kadzinga, whose Chimurenga name was Sadat Kufamazuva, thanked the Government and President Mnangagwa for selecting Mt Darwin to host the 2023 Independence celebrations, in line with the ethos of the Second Republic of leaving no one and no place behind.

He said hosting the key celebrations is a great honour to people from the district, especially war veterans.

“People lost their wealth and lives. Every family has a member who joined the liberation struggle, especially in the villages that share the border with Mozambique,” said Cde Kadzinga.

“We appreciate the President’s efforts of leaving no one behind and this is the evidence. This is a special way of recognising war veterans and it is the beginning of a good legacy which was unheard of in the past.”

Cde Cletus Chiminyu, said Zimbabwe’s independence did not come on a silver platter and Independence Day is there to celebrate and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

He said after hearing the announcement that Mt Darwin would be hosting this year’s Independence Day celebrations, many people were filled with excitement.

“This is the first of its kind and the Second Republic is ensuring that all provinces take turns to host such an important event,” said Cde Chiminyu.

“People in the district will be meeting the President for the first time. Mt Darwin has a rich history of the liberation struggle and we are happy to be honoured in this way.

“No place and no one is being left behind. We have several major projects being undertaken by the Government in the district such as Semwa Dam, which will turn out district into a green belt once complete.”

Cde Chiminyu added that the Karanda Bridge that was commissioned by President Mnangagwa, has cut the distance to Karanda Hospital for many people.

He also said the 17km access road was almost complete while the Ndoda Road is being prioritised.

Devolution funds have seen Nemangare Clinic and other clinics being constructed, said Cde Chiminyu.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations, come as the country is preparing for harmonised elections, which most neutrals want Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa to win following the last five years of massive development.

Mt Darwin has four constituencies and 40 wards, all under Zanu PF leadership. Mr Marinos Chambwera said he cannot wait for the Independence celebrations.

“The President delivers on his promises. We are ready despite the few days left to ensure that it is a successful event as we celebrate our independence.

“The independence that we are celebrating came from areas like Mt Darwin,” he said.

Mrs Midrate Sangana said she could not believe it when she heard the news that Independence Day celebrations would be in Mt Darwin.

“Celebrating Independence Day with the President means a lot to us and we want him to see that there are scores of people in Mt Darwin that support him.

“We will vote for him and we want to surpass the five million votes. Independence celebrations are very important in Mt Darwin because of the war and how it affected many people.

“It’s a day that is very dear to us because of the thousands of comrades who died here. The President’s visit is not a mere visit to us.”

A teacher, Mrs Chiedza Chinhemba, also said: “The President’s visit is a symbol of how important the liberation struggle was to the nation.

“Our learners will have a better understanding of our history.”