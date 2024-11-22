MSU medicine pioneers graduate

Midlands State University Chancellor President Mnangagwa confers a Master of Commerce Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance on Masvingo Youth Quota legislator Naledi Lindarose Maunganidze at the institution’s graduation ceremony in Gweru yesterday

Kudakwashe Mugari in GWERU

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday capped 6,479 graduates, including the first batch of medicine and health sciences graduates, at Midlands State University (MSU)’s 25th graduation ceremony that was held at its main campus here.

Among the graduates was the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

The MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa, said female students had outsmarted their male counterparts.

“Of the graduates, 53 percent are female while 47 percent are male. Of the 6 479 graduates, 1 991 are postgraduates. The University has a first batch of 18 graduates who are graduating with Medicine and Health Science degrees,” he said.

Three graduates also received Dr ED Mnangagwa awards for outstanding innovations.

The proceedings started with an academic procession followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Prof Muzvidziwa said the high number of graduates was a result of the institution’s multi-campus strategy.

He said the idea of a multi-campus approach was the brainchild of President Mnangagwa in line with his vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

President Mnangagwa, flanked by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Dr Frederick Shava and Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa sing the national anthem at yesterday’s graduation ceremony in Gweru. – Picture: Justin Mutenda

The MSU Vice Chancellor said the university is complementing Government efforts in the agriculture and food security cluster.

“We are addressing the challenges of food security by developing the decision support simulation tools based on scientifically validated traditional and conventional methods for increased agricultural production and food security in the context of climate change,” he said.

“This is useful to both small-holder and large-scale farmers in cropping decision-making thereby contributing to the broader national objective of food security,” he said.

Prof Muzvidziwa said he was happy that the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model is bearing fruit with universities now taking a leading role in community development.

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, we took a leading and technical role in the Holy Cross community engagement project where, together with the Chirumanzu community, we set up a centre pivot irrigation system for 120 hectares under winter wheat,” he said.

Professor Muzvidziwa said MSU continues to score high in the innovations and research fields.

“We are excited that one of our final year Biotechnology and Bioinformatics students, Panashe Nyengera, with skills in developing computational tools and research on Molecular Biology, Technical and Bioinformatics data analysis, is part of the 10 outstanding researchers selected from a pool of 700 applicants from 55 countries to join the One Health and Development Initiative. He will be our pioneer,” he said.

One Health and Development Initiative is a non-profit non-Governmental organisation working to promote education, advocacy, research and solutions to interrelated issues of human, animal and ecosystem health through the integrated One Health approach.

The University also took advantage of the 25th graduation ceremony to launch its 25th Jubilee celebrations.

Zimpapers senior sub editor Tariro Jack-Mudhabuyi (second from right) and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) spokesperson Daniel Nemukuyu (left) graduated with Masters of Arts Degrees in Strategic Communication Studies at Midlands State University in Gweru yesterday

Doctor of Philosophy graduates follow proceedings at the graduation ceremony in Gweru yesterday