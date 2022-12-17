MSD starts cloud seeding

Elita Chikwati and Lesego Valela

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has started cloud seeding for the 2022/23 summer rainfall season to enhance rainfall as farmers intensify planting in most parts of the country.

Cloud-seeding requires certain conditions and thresholds, starting with clouds that can potentially bring rain.

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry chief director, Professor Prosper Matondi yesterday confirmed that the department had started cloud seeding to aid rainfall especially in places where conditions are conducive.

“This season like the past seasons, two aircrafts were secured, one based in Harare to cover mostly the northern provinces and the other one in Bulawayo to cover the southern provinces.

“Even though the seasonal forecast update is going for above normal to normal rainfall for January-February-March (JFM) and February-March-April, at times there is need to assist the clouds to bring out the rains especially when there is not too much moisture in the atmosphere.

“This normally happens when there is a weak rain bearing system, the clouds may grow but struggle to bring the rain and that’s when cloud seeding comes in handy,” he said.

Prof Matondi said the MSD was working with Central Air Traffic Services in this year’s cloud seeding activities as they provide the aircraft and pilots while the MSD provides the cloud seeding technicians and experts. Farmers in most parts of the country took advantage of the break in rains during the past days to intensify planting.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union executive secretary, Mr Paul Zakariya said some farmers were also still carrying out land preparation.

“We are doing a lot of planting since we experienced early rains. Land preparation is still going on. The two week break since rains fell gave farmers time to plant”.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Trust president, Mrs Dephinah Nkomo said farmers were busy planting summer crops.

“Some farmers started planting in November while others delayed as they were still securing inputs.

“It is unfortunate that charges for tillage increased and some could not afford. Those with tractors have been taking advantage of the high demand to charge exorbitantly.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe said the rains had been good for maize and farmers were busy planting.

“The rains have been good so far I cannot complain. If the rains continue falling like this then we will be happy as farmers,” he said. Meanwhile, the MSD has warned of localised heavy rains in excess of 50 mm and minor flash flooding in areas with saturated soils, impervious wetlands and along river basins tomorrow and Monday mostly in Mashonaland Central and northern districts of Mashonaland East.

“Moisture from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) currently over Zambia, is expected to be drawn into the northern parts of the country on Sunday. “This coupled with the cloud band currently over the country (which drifted in from Botswana) should result in heavy rains in areas such as Mashonaland Central and northern districts of Mashonaland East.

“Other areas have a reduced probability (30 percent) of sharp downpours. This is normal for this time of the year, especially in a season which is expected to have above normal to normal rains (see insert small map, with long term mean for December-February),” said the MSD.

The public has been advised to watch out for strong winds which can blow off roofs, open drains and potholes that may be covered in water.

“Stay indoors during thunderstorms unless it an emergency. Rain may affect outdoor activities; plans with weather in mind and if travel is necessary, please take caution on the road as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers.

“Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles. Cloud bands change thus official weather updates will be availed through Zimbabwe,” said the MSD.