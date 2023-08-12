MSD issues cold weather warning

MSD said conditions were expected to remain cloudy and cold today evening and tomorrow countrywide.

Tina Musonza-Herald Correspondent

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted rains in parts of the country, with cloudy weather conditions expected to continue for the next few days.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the eastern part of the country received rainfall in the Mukandi area yesterday, while other areas had cold weather conditions.

“The rain and drizzle that occurred over the eastern parts of the country, with Mukandi receiving the highest rainfall amount (37mm), resulted in significant decrease in clouds over these areas this morning,” said MSD.

“Areas that had mostly cloudy conditions were Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West and Central.”

MSD said conditions were expected to remain cloudy and cold today evening and tomorrow countrywide.

“Morning scattered clouds are anticipated in places due to remnant moisture. These should clear off giving rise to sunny and mild daytime conditions across the entire country, becoming cold towards evening,” said MSD.

The forecast added that places that were going to be affected by cold weather included Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Gweru, Chivhu and Harare.

“Weather outlook for Sunday 13 August will be clear skies with cold morning conditions across the country, with slight to moderate ground frost in areas such as Henderson.

“It should be mild by the afternoon, becoming very cold overnight,” said MSD.

The department advised people to keep warm and to employ mitigation measures in frost prone areas.

According to the Met Office, cold conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever and asthma.