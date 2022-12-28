MSD forecasts heavy rains

Localised heavy rains in excess of 50 mm with lightning and hailstorms are expected in some parts of the country from tomorrow to Tuesday next week

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Localised heavy rains in excess of 50 mm with lightning and hailstorms are expected in some parts of the country from tomorrow to Tuesday next week, the Meteorological Services Department has forecast.

The rains are expected in Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces, plus the three Mashonaland provinces, Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands and northern parts of Manicaland, before enhancing rainfall over Matabeleland South and Masvingo next week.

In an advisory, the Met Department said moisture was expected to start drifting into the country from Zambia through all Mashonaland provinces on Thursday.

“This should gradually spread southwards to cover Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, northern districts of Manicaland, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Harare Metropolitan provinces into New Year, with a cloud band expected to enhance rainfall over Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces during the first week of January.

“Thus much of the country should receive rain showers by the close of the first week of January.”

The public has been advised to watch for lightning, strong winds and localised hailstorms, and stay indoors during thunderstorms unless there was an emergency.

“If travel is necessary please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles,” said the Met Department.