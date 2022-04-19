MSD dispels warning of floods in Zimbabwe

Kudzaishe Muhamba

Agriculture Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has dismissed as fake social media chatter warning of flooding in the eastern districts of Zimbabwe, emphasing the existence of mainly cool to mild weather with light drizzle/rain in the areas of interest from Monday April 18 to Thursday April 21.

In an advisory, MSD said it was important for all stakeholders to understand that MSD is the designated authority in climate and weather forecast.

“MSD therefore pleads with users of the meteorological information to verify with our specialist practitioners before sharing unauthenticated materials that may send communities into panic.”

The MSD said there will be moisture from the light rain (NOT FLOODS) and may affect crops still in the field awaiting harvest.

There will be moisture from the west and that from the south-east resulting in cloudy conditions and rain-showers over much of the country, except the north-eastern parts, namely Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East and Central).”

MSD warns that decline in temperature may affect the health of vulnerable members of society elderly, young children or ill persons.