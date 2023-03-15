MR Pace track and field event on this weekend

15 Mar, 2023 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
MR Pace track and field event on this weekend

The Herald

Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club are this weekend set to stage their track and field championships at the University of Zimbabwe.

The meet scheduled for Sunday is open to schools, colleges, clubs and individuals interested to compete.

Events on offer include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 500m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, medley relay and mixed relay, shot put, javelin, discus, long jump, high jump and triple jump.

It will feature athletes in the Under-12, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20, and seniors’ category.

It is their second event for the year having hosted the cross country championships in January, in Chitungwiza.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting