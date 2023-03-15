MR Pace track and field event on this weekend

Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club are this weekend set to stage their track and field championships at the University of Zimbabwe.

The meet scheduled for Sunday is open to schools, colleges, clubs and individuals interested to compete.

Events on offer include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 500m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, medley relay and mixed relay, shot put, javelin, discus, long jump, high jump and triple jump.

It will feature athletes in the Under-12, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20, and seniors’ category.

It is their second event for the year having hosted the cross country championships in January, in Chitungwiza.