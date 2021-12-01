Mr Pace fun run on this weekend

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics club is set to wrap up the 2021 season with a Christmas Fun run scheduled for this Saturday at Chitungwiza Leisure Centre.

Some prizes have been set aside for winners, with the 10km fun run being the main event.

There is also a 5km run and mini-challenges that include the 800m couples run race, 100m and 200m events. These are open to all participants interested.

Mr Pace Athletics Club chairperson Collen Makaza said the event will mark the end of their 2021 programme.

“We will have a number of athletes; I think those that specialise in 10km will come just to have some competition. It’s the end of the year and we have come up with a fun run just to bring everyone together.

“We will have prizes for the top three in the seniors for the 10km race, and for the rest of the categories – the juniors, veterans and grandmaster we will give the winner only,” said Makaza.

Initially, the club was set to hold a half marathon last month but the event could not go ahead because they could not get the numbers they had hoped for.