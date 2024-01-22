Mr Pace Athletics Club Track and Field Champs held

Sports Reporter

WELLINGTON Varevi had an encouraging performance over the weekend as he came tops in the 1500m and 800m events at the Mr Pace Athletics Club Track and Field Championships.

The competition was held at the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

Varevi, who won the Harare Athletics Board season opener cross country two weeks ago, crossed the finish line in 4 minutes 02seconds to win the 1500m senior men. The Black Rhinos athlete then competed in 800m and came first in 1 minute 53 seconds.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service athlete Patience Garauzive also had a good day as she won the senior women’s 1500m in 4 minutes 45 seconds.

Garauzive went on to win the 800m event in 2 minutes 22 seconds.

In other highlights from the championships, Mr Pace Athletics Club’s Wayne Kabondo was the first to cross the finish line in 5000m senior men in 14 minutes 50 seconds. Blessing Waison of Cadence Athletics Club was second in 14 minutes 58 seconds. Godwin Katakura from Cadence also settled for third place in 15 minutes.

In the women’s section, Cadence’s pair of Osley Murambidzi and Rudo Mhonderwa were first and second respectively. Murambidzi crossed the finish line in 22 minutes 02 seconds, followed by Mhonderwa in a time of 22 minutes 03 seconds.

Susan Shiri of Mr Pace Athletics Club came third in 26 minutes and 08seconds.

The competition attracted track and field events athletes from different clubs and schools.