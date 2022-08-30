Mr Pace Athletics Club hosts coaching, officials’ courses

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club is next month set to host coaching and officials courses in a move expected to improve athletics in Chitungwiza.

The courses are being organised through the Harare Athletic Board and National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe.

The club is hosting coaches and officials courses as well as a sports massage therapist course at Seke 6 High School in Chitungwiza from September 23 to 25.

The club’s chairperson Collen Makaza said they are mainly targeting Chitungwiza.

“Through Harare Athletic Board, we applied as a club to host these courses mainly targeting Chitungwiza.

“As a club that’s where most of our athletes are coming from. So, we need to have more competitions even at district level that’s why we saw it fit as a Chitungwiza-based athletics club to apply to host these courses.

“We are targeting the schools in Chitungwiza, the physical education teachers and students.

“We are targeting development in Chitungwiza. So we want to take away our youths from drugs, if these guys get certificates they can apply to coach in schools, clubs and even form their own clubs at district level.

“We just want to take sport in Chitungwiza to another level,” said Makaza.