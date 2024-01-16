  • Today Tue, 16 Jan 2024

Mr Pace Athletics Club Champs on this weekend

Mr Pace Athletics Club Champs on this weekend Mr Pace Athletics Club chairperson Collen Makaza

Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club Track and Field Championships return this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

Events on offer include 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, 4x100m, 4x400m, mixed relay and medley relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, discus and shot put.

The competition will feature athletes from as young as Under-10 to seniors and veterans.

The club is also using the event to identify talented athletes.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Raza confident Chevrons will come good Sport

    Raza confident Chevrons will come good

    Brandon Moyo-Sports Reporter AFTER a disappointing end to their first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday evening at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo, Zimbabwe T20 captain Sikandar Raza is confident the team will come good in the upcoming games.  Zimbabwe lost a last ball thriller by just three wickets and will […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey