Mr Pace Athletics Club Champs on this weekend

Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club Track and Field Championships return this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

Events on offer include 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, 4x100m, 4x400m, mixed relay and medley relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, discus and shot put.

The competition will feature athletes from as young as Under-10 to seniors and veterans.

The club is also using the event to identify talented athletes.